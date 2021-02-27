Previous
Burland Ruins by lifeat60degrees
Burland Ruins

A lovely day for a walk with a reasonably strong wind making sure we didn't get too warm.

Looking down on the ruins of the Burland township. Even from this height you could see how much lichen had covered the old walls.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Kitty Hawke ace
The colour of that sea tho'....
February 27th, 2021  
