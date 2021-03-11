Sign up
Whot to Choose
There was a lot of posturing going on at Leebitton this afternoon. The lady in the middle was very much the centre of attraction.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
mallard
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
