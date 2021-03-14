Sign up
Photo 2192
You Wouldn't Call A Cruise Ship This
Not the most enticing name for a ship - the Norwegian registered Sealicehunter berthed in Lerwick today. I suppose the name tells you exactly what the owners do with their business.
The previous name which can just be made out of Deck Hauler 1 is perhaps slightly better.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
14th March 2021 4:35pm
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
sealicehunter
