Muddy Track by lifeat60degrees
Muddy Track

Wet overnight and this morning but there was no wind so it wasn't too bad for walking. This afternoon however was sunny, dry and windy and felt a lot colder as a result.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
