Leebitton Seals

From a distance these seals were very well camouflaged while resting on the rocks. Didn't seem too bothered by me as I got quite close to them with the one on the right keeping an eye on me while the other two just chilled.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Delboy79 ace
Missed the white one initally thought it was a different coloured rock
March 23rd, 2021  
