Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2201
Leebitton Seals
From a distance these seals were very well camouflaged while resting on the rocks. Didn't seem too bothered by me as I got quite close to them with the one on the right keeping an eye on me while the other two just chilled.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4955
photos
183
followers
48
following
603% complete
View this month »
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
Latest from all albums
1510
949
2200
1511
291
1512
2201
292
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
23rd March 2021 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seals
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Delboy79
ace
Missed the white one initally thought it was a different coloured rock
March 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close