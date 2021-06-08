Previous
Return of the Orchids
Photo 2278

Return of the Orchids

These past few days have seen the Orchids growing wild in our grass shoot up. Great to see and a great excuse to not mow half the grass.
8th June 2021

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Judith Johnson
How lovely to have your own wild orhcids
June 8th, 2021  
