Changing Landscape

If I'd taken this view when I first moved to the village in 1982 there would only have been about six houses in view. I know that in 1999 the population of the village was around 800 and now it is nearer 1200. There is another social housing scheme under construction at the moment which will provide another 12 families with accommodation and there is planning permission in place for at least 10 private houses and rumours of more to come.