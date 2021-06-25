Previous
Greenfield Road by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2295

Greenfield Road

After a dull day we had some late evening sunshine with this shot taken at 8.55 about 90 minutes before sunset. Looking North along Greenfield Road with the Carnegie Hall looking like it's at the end of the road.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Elisabeth Sæter ace
Very nice shot
June 25th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Love the clouds
June 25th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Enchanting - your POV and the definition so good! fav
June 25th, 2021  
