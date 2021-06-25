Sign up
Photo 2295
Greenfield Road
After a dull day we had some late evening sunshine with this shot taken at 8.55 about 90 minutes before sunset. Looking North along Greenfield Road with the Carnegie Hall looking like it's at the end of the road.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
3
3
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5258
photos
189
followers
50
following
628% complete
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
2295
992
1601
2293
1602
2294
993
1603
2295
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
25th June 2021 8:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
greenfield
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
Very nice shot
June 25th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Love the clouds
June 25th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Enchanting - your POV and the definition so good! fav
June 25th, 2021
