Photo 2312
Peerie Voe
Peerie Voe looking splendid just before lunch time today.
Another warm day with virtually no wind this morning but beginning to pick up now.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
365
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
14th July 2021 11:58am
Tags
shetland
spiggie
peerie voe
