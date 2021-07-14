Previous
Peerie Voe by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2312

Peerie Voe

Peerie Voe looking splendid just before lunch time today.

Another warm day with virtually no wind this morning but beginning to pick up now.
14th July 2021

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
