Photo 2325
Clickimin Loch
Fog and sunshine in a walk round the Clickimin Loch late morning.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
27th July 2021 11:38am
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
clickimin
