Lighthouse Trail by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2338

Lighthouse Trail

Well that's the two most northerly Lighthouses of the Lighthouse Trail spotted.

https://www.lightthenorth.co.uk/art-trail/

One more in Shetland to do.

A definite Fair Isle pattern on this one.
