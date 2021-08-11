Sign up
Photo 2340
Calypso
Workboat Calypso heading into Scalloway Harbour this morning.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
11th August 2021 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
calypso
,
shetland
,
scalloway
