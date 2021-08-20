Sign up
Photo 2349
Crab on the Menu
There was quite a lot of this going on at Leebitton and Sannick as I walked by this evening.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
gull
,
crab
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
