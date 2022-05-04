Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2608
The Swallow
From Poland. The crew are here to restore the 120 year old fishing boat Maggie Helen. The interesting point here is that the Maggie Helen is being restored in the same boat shed in which she was built.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5717
photos
172
followers
44
following
714% complete
View this month »
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
Latest from all albums
2604
1696
2605
1697
2606
2607
1698
2608
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th May 2022 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swallow
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Nice scene/composition
May 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close