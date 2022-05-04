Previous
The Swallow by lifeat60degrees
The Swallow

From Poland. The crew are here to restore the 120 year old fishing boat Maggie Helen. The interesting point here is that the Maggie Helen is being restored in the same boat shed in which she was built.
4th May 2022

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Helge E. Storheim ace
Nice scene/composition
May 4th, 2022  
