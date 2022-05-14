Previous
When it's Eurovision by lifeat60degrees
When it's Eurovision

When it's Eurovision night it is a signal for me to head to St Ninians Isle or Sumburgh Head. This year it was Sumburgh. Plenty Guillemots to see and a few Puffins but worryingly a number of dead birds floating at the foot of the cliffs. Looked liked a couple of Bonxies, a Gannet and possibly an Eider all at threat from Bird Flu. Also a copy of ill looking fulmars right at the point of Sumburgh. Bonxies (Great Skua's) seem to be particularly hard it in these parts at the moment with reports of large numbers of dead birds in the area.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
