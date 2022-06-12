Previous
Next
Traffic Jam by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2647

Traffic Jam

Sheep on the move this morning. Not normally an issue but on this occasion there was a blue light ambulance needing down the road. Fortunately there was another, only slightly longer, route for it nearby.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
725% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise