Photo 2647
Traffic Jam
Sheep on the move this morning. Not normally an issue but on this occasion there was a blue light ambulance needing down the road. Fortunately there was another, only slightly longer, route for it nearby.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
sheep
,
shetland
,
sandwick
