Photo 2655
Path to Coast
Lovely walk around Portlethen to the coast and to Old Portlethen. The route does not appear to used that often but often enough for a definite path.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
aberdeenshire
,
portlethen
