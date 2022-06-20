Previous
Path to Coast
Path to Coast

Lovely walk around Portlethen to the coast and to Old Portlethen. The route does not appear to used that often but often enough for a definite path.
20th June 2022

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980
