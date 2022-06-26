Previous
Next
Great Tit by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2661

Great Tit

Another species I have only seen once in my 40+ years in Shetland. They do seem to be following me about this holiday though.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
729% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise