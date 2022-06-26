Sign up
Photo 2661
Great Tit
Another species I have only seen once in my 40+ years in Shetland. They do seem to be following me about this holiday though.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
glasgow
,
denniston
,
“great
,
tit”
