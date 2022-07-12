Previous
Footbridge
Footbridge

Still token gestures with the daily photos until I can get rid of Covid. The village is dead just now. A two mile walk this evening and not a soul to be seen. Makes it easier to avoid people.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Suzanne
The footbridge shows the way forward!
July 12th, 2022  
