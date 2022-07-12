Sign up
Photo 2677
Footbridge
Still token gestures with the daily photos until I can get rid of Covid. The village is dead just now. A two mile walk this evening and not a soul to be seen. Makes it easier to avoid people.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5808
photos
172
followers
43
following
733% complete
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
12th July 2022 7:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
footbridge
,
sandwick
,
swinister
Suzanne
ace
The footbridge shows the way forward!
July 12th, 2022
