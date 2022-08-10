Previous
Between Weathers by lifeat60degrees
Between Weathers

Sunshine at last for most of the day and warm with it with temperature touching 20 degrees. Windy with a maximum gust of 49mph. Early coast walk and a day spent in the garden.

Why "Between Weathers?" A Shetland expression for a good day where there was wind and rain yesterday and rain forecast for most of the day tomorrow.
