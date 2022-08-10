Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2706
Between Weathers
Sunshine at last for most of the day and warm with it with temperature touching 20 degrees. Windy with a maximum gust of 49mph. Early coast walk and a day spent in the garden.
Why "Between Weathers?" A Shetland expression for a good day where there was wind and rain yesterday and rain forecast for most of the day tomorrow.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5842
photos
169
followers
43
following
741% complete
View this month »
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
Latest from all albums
2700
2701
2702
24
2703
2704
2705
2706
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
10th August 2022 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
levenwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close