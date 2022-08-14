Sign up
Photo 2710
Shalder
Oystercatchers are known as Shalders locally and it is one of those local names that most people use. While you can see them all year round most head south for the winter.
Weather mild and dry again today but no sunshine.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5848
photos
169
followers
43
following
Tags
shetland
,
oystercatcher
,
sandwick
,
shalder
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
My favourite bird!
And I call it Tjaldur :)
August 14th, 2022
