Shalder by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2710

Shalder

Oystercatchers are known as Shalders locally and it is one of those local names that most people use. While you can see them all year round most head south for the winter.

Weather mild and dry again today but no sunshine.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Ole Kristian Valle
My favourite bird!
And I call it Tjaldur :)
August 14th, 2022  
