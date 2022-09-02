Previous
Breiwick bay by lifeat60degrees
Breiwick bay

A walk through Lerwick this afternoon.

Breiwick Bay with the Gilbert Bain Hospital (GBH) in the centre and the Bells Brae Primary School off to the left.

They may use the outside view of the GBH in the Shetland TV series but the inside views bare no resemblance.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
