Leebitton

6 am walk this morning took me around Leebitton. Although sunrise is now at 6:11 there was not much light in the sky with low cloud and rain. Still mild however.

The seals that are very common on the pier at Leebitton will be happy that there are fewer boats using the pier at this time of year and in winter.

The estate house known as Sandlodge in the background.