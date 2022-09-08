Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2735
Taking it Easy
The seal in the background did not take kindly to my walking along the cliff top so jumped back in the water. His friend however was totally relaxed about it all.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5885
photos
168
followers
44
following
749% complete
View this month »
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
Latest from all albums
36
2731
2732
2733
37
2734
2735
38
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
8th September 2022 7:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seal
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close