Southbound by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2738

Southbound

Getting dark around 7 in the evening now. Leaving Lerwick and heading to Aberdeen. Last time I was on the boat Covid struck 2 hours into the journey!
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
