Photo 2743
Portlethen Station
More trains don’t stop than do at Portlethen which is on the main rail route heading south out of Aberdeen.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5893
photos
167
followers
44
following
station
,
scotland
,
aberdeenshire
,
portlethen
