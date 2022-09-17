Previous
Return From Asda by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2744

Return From Asda

I realised late in the day I had no daily photo. On the walk back from Asda to our son’s house these trees came to the rescue.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
