Photo 2747
Being Watched
Late evening walk and tested the iphone in low light as I was walking along the side of the burn. It would appear the cattle were also interested in how the gadget performed.
I suspect this herd will move indoors within the next month.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
20th September 2022 6:50pm
cattle
shetland
sandwick
swinister
Dianne
Phone works well and a lovely image.
September 20th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 20th, 2022
