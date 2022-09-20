Previous
Next
Being Watched by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2747

Being Watched

Late evening walk and tested the iphone in low light as I was walking along the side of the burn. It would appear the cattle were also interested in how the gadget performed.

I suspect this herd will move indoors within the next month.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Phone works well and a lovely image.
September 20th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise