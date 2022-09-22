Sign up
Photo 2749
Pier's End
Tourists checking out the pier at Leebitton. Mousa Broch just visible in the background. The Laird's house, Sandlodge, dominating the scene.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Suzanne
ace
Interesting and like the composition. The figures on the pier really emphasise the size of the Laird's house.
September 22nd, 2022
