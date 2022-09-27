Previous
Rainbow Over Scalloway by lifeat60degrees
Rainbow Over Scalloway

A glorious morning with a hint of rain every now and then. Driving around the corner and seeing Scalloway required an instant stop for this rainbow. I think there is a hint of a triple rainbow.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
