Photo 2755
Croft of Stove
Old buildings at the croft at Stove a few hundred yards from our house. I do feel the kiln is beginning to lean to one side and may not last another 100 years or so.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
28th September 2022 10:52am
Tags
stove
,
croft
,
kiln
,
shetland
,
sandwick
