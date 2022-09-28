Previous
Next
Croft of Stove by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2755

Croft of Stove

Old buildings at the croft at Stove a few hundred yards from our house. I do feel the kiln is beginning to lean to one side and may not last another 100 years or so.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
754% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise