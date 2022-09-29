Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2756
Wool Week
It's Wool Week in Shetland and anywhere remotely connected with Knitwear has a display of some sort. This display of coloured wool is at the L J Smith Knitwear factory in Hoswick.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5909
photos
169
followers
44
following
755% complete
View this month »
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
Latest from all albums
39
2752
2753
40
2754
2755
41
2756
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
29th September 2022 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
,
woolweek
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close