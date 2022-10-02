Previous
Colours of Decay by lifeat60degrees
Colours of Decay

An old boat out of the water at Broonies Taing. I'm sure the boat will never sail again but the prop could probably be salvaged.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
