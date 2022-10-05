Sign up
Photo 2762
Mushroom Bridge
A gathering of mushrooms trying to decide whether to go over the bridge or under it.
Hoswick - Swinister walk.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
5th October 2022 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushroom
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha.....you take the high road, and I'll take the low road ............
October 5th, 2022
