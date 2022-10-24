Sign up
Photo 2781
Washed Up
Another grey day although quite mild but the rain eventually set in during the afternoon. The Levenwick beach had a lot of seaweed on it today mainly at the west end but this lonely piece was at the east end.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
seaweed
,
shetland
,
levenwick
Delboy79
ace
Interesting bit of sea weed.The sand looks lovelt too must be a great beach
October 24th, 2022
