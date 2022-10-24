Previous
Washed Up by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2781

Washed Up

Another grey day although quite mild but the rain eventually set in during the afternoon. The Levenwick beach had a lot of seaweed on it today mainly at the west end but this lonely piece was at the east end.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Delboy79 ace
Interesting bit of sea weed.The sand looks lovelt too must be a great beach
October 24th, 2022  
