Hoswick Bay

Best day of weather for a while and it would be on one of the two days in the week I work. I got a message this morning to say there were Long Eared Owls in Hoswick and also to be on the look-out for Waxwing and Greenfinch. Sadly by the time I got home and went out there was no sign of the owls or much else for that matter. Still it was still sunny and mild for a 4pm walk. Won't be able to say that for much longer with the clock change approaching. Sunset today at 17:27