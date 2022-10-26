Sign up
Photo 2783
Peaty Water
Heavy rain for about four hours today and then it suddenly dried up and the sun came out. Plenty of water rushing down the hill via the Hoswick Burn. Good strong peaty colour when the rain is heavy enough.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
,
swinister
,
peatywater
