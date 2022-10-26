Previous
Next
Peaty Water by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2783

Peaty Water

Heavy rain for about four hours today and then it suddenly dried up and the sun came out. Plenty of water rushing down the hill via the Hoswick Burn. Good strong peaty colour when the rain is heavy enough.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
762% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise