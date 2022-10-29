Previous
Next
40 Years On by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2786

40 Years On

40 years ago today I moved into Sandwick and I'm still here. First house was in the Hoswick area which is in the foreground and was a two bed-roomed cottage. It has changed much in the 40 years as what was two houses then is now one with an added extension. We are now still in this photo at Stove towards the top right having been in our current house since 1989. While Hoswick has a different climate from the rest of Sandwick due to the shelter of the hill where we are now has much more sunshine in the evening. Today as an example we had around 1½ hours more of the sun.
The biggest change in the 40 years? The number of new houses has changed the population from around 850 to over 1200 now.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
763% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Looks like an excellent cmmunity.....and extra sunshine too !
October 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise