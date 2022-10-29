40 Years On

40 years ago today I moved into Sandwick and I'm still here. First house was in the Hoswick area which is in the foreground and was a two bed-roomed cottage. It has changed much in the 40 years as what was two houses then is now one with an added extension. We are now still in this photo at Stove towards the top right having been in our current house since 1989. While Hoswick has a different climate from the rest of Sandwick due to the shelter of the hill where we are now has much more sunshine in the evening. Today as an example we had around 1½ hours more of the sun.

The biggest change in the 40 years? The number of new houses has changed the population from around 850 to over 1200 now.