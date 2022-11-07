Sign up
Photo 2795
Scatness
A lovely November morning and a walk around Scatness at the southern end of Shetland. Not much of a swell today so relatively calm.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
sumburgh
scatness
