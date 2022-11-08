Previous
Next
Scalloway by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2796

Scalloway

A poor start to the day but brightened up nicely. Working day in Scalloway and with a three o'clock finish it's the time of year when a low sun on a nice calm day can give great views over the village.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
766% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Beautiful!
November 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise