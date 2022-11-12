Sign up
Photo 2800
Burland Trig Point
At only 72m it's not the highest Trig Point you'll come across. Grand views from it though and less than a mile from home as the crow flies and there were a few of them about. Another mild morning with little wind but rain forecast for later
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
trig
,
sandwick
,
burland
