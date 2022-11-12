Previous
Burland Trig Point by lifeat60degrees
Burland Trig Point

At only 72m it's not the highest Trig Point you'll come across. Grand views from it though and less than a mile from home as the crow flies and there were a few of them about. Another mild morning with little wind but rain forecast for later
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Richard Lewis

