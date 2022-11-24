Previous
Croft of Stove by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2812

Croft of Stove

It stayed dry during sunrise and sunset and some longer periods of sunshine through-out the day. Rain and wind picking up again though.

The sun doesn't get very high at this time of year but that gives some lovely light and long shadows.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Judith Johnson
A peaceful rural scene.
November 24th, 2022  
Beautiful shot, the red is a lovely contrast to the sky.
November 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 24th, 2022  
The light is lovely and the pops of the red roofs really work well with it.
November 24th, 2022  
