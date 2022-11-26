Previous
Garden Shed by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2814

Garden Shed

First walk around Lerwick for a while. Glad to see this shed roof had stayed on during the week's gales as it would have been hit full on from the south-east and is yards from the shore.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Richard Lewis

