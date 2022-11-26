Sign up
Photo 2814
Garden Shed
First walk around Lerwick for a while. Glad to see this shed roof had stayed on during the week's gales as it would have been hit full on from the south-east and is yards from the shore.
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5980
photos
165
followers
44
following
770% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
26th November 2022 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
boatroof
