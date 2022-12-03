Previous
Swinister Burn by lifeat60degrees
Swinister Burn

Not much greenery along the burn now and the water is probably at average level for the time of year although it can vary either way very quickly. Not a lot of rain forecast over the next week so expect the level to drop a little.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
