Water Rail by lifeat60degrees
Water Rail

The Water Rail in the garden down the road from us posed for a few minutes in a reasonable location allowing a couple of shots to be taken. He then headed off into the undergrowth where I'm sure he was still able to get his feet wet.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Linda Godwin
Lucky you to get to see the rail! Great find!!
February 26th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Super shot!
February 26th, 2023  
