St Olaf Street

I had to be in Lerwick by 9 this morning and was worried about the state of the roads. I needn't have been as the drive up was perfect - parking on the other hand was not so easy. All the car parks were thick with snow as was the roadside parking areas. I did find one eventually and of course by the time I was walking to my destination more spots appeared including this one in St Olaf Street.



Sunrise 6:43

Sunset 17:48