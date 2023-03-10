Sign up
Photo 2917
Scalloway
I work two days a week in Scalloway and I see this view when driving to the village. Not so easy to get to my favourite spot for this view however. It felt a lot colder today as the wind has picked up.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6133
photos
166
followers
45
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
10th March 2023 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
