Mute Swan

Mute Swan's are not rare in Shetland but for the last week there have been two at Hoswick. I've never seen them at this site and given that I've been walking that area for 40 years this is unusual.

The wind has changed to the south today so I suspect they may move on as the sea is not quite as calm as it has been. Plenty of lochs for them to settle down for the summer but they may well move further north to breed.