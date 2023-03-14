Sumburgh Airport

Woke up this morning to more heavy snow overnight and with us due to be at Sumburgh for the 8:20 flight to Aberdeen was concerned about getting there on time. All buses were cancelled so drive it was. Where we stay has the advantage of being one of the first routes to be ploughed so by 6:30 we were on the road. Another advantage was that at that time in the morning there was little traffic about. The drive took about twice as long as normal but the flight was delayed by about two hours - a combination of issues last night and todays weather. Seems to have been an interesting day for travel in Shetland as the buses were off all day. The plane in the photo was our chariot for the trip south. First flight in over 3 years but most importantly saw the grandchildren for first time in nearly six months.