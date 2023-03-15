Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2922
Coastal Fix
It would seem I need a dose of the sea even when I’m away from home. A walk round the Portlethen coast today was enough to give me a fix. Lovely day it was too.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6141
photos
166
followers
45
following
800% complete
View this month »
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
Latest from all albums
1724
2918
1725
72
2919
2920
2921
2922
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th March 2023 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coast
,
aberdeenshire
,
portlethen
Suzanne
ace
Magnificent sky. Immediately brought to mind the first line of John Masefield's 'Sea Fever':
'I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky . . .'
March 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
'I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky . . .'