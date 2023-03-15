Coastal Fix

Previous
It would seem I need a dose of the sea even when I’m away from home. A walk round the Portlethen coast today was enough to give me a fix. Lovely day it was too.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Richard Lewis

Suzanne ace
Magnificent sky. Immediately brought to mind the first line of John Masefield's 'Sea Fever':
'I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky . . .'
